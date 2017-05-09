Ratcliffe finish fifth at the nationals

Ratcliffe College’s under 14 boys’ hockey team finished fifth in the national finals.

Competing at the Lee Valley National Hockey Stadium, based in the Olympic Park London, the boys performed excellently on the day as one of the best top eight teams in the country, eventually finishing joint fifth.

Danny Willcock, head of hockey at Ratcliffe College, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the boys on what has truly been a magical season.

“Becoming county and regional champions is a fantastic achievement, but to reach the national finals for a second season running is truly remarkable.”

The youngsters reached the national finals following a successful campaign which saw them progress as county and regional champions.

The regional final saw theym beat Repton School by keeping their nerve to win on penalty strokes.

Pictured are the Ratcliffe side celebrating their successes.