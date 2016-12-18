New Melton tennis club launched by coaching pair

A pair of well-known local tennis coaches are gearing up for the 2017 season by launching a new club – Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.

Di Burdett, a level four senior performance coach, and Brent Horobin, a level three coach and former head coach, have set up the newly LTA-affiliated club at the MV16 Sports Village on Burton Road.

They will be supported in a consultant capacity by experienced level five professional coach and former County Performance Officer Paula Horobin.

Brent and Di have more than 50 years of club coaching experience between them and ran one of the most successful coaching programmes in the county at Hamilton Lawn Tennis Club.

Brent said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support shown already for the new club from parents and players of all standards from mini to adults. We are really excited about the new project.”

They will be helped to grow the tennis programme, under the B&D Coaching banner, by assistants Charlotte Griffin, Sam Dryell, Lewis Postle, Libby Duncan and Ollie Aley, and will encompass a mini programme linked to primary schools within the borough.

Junior and senior coaching sessions have already begun and the club intends to enter teams at both senior and junior level within the Leicestershire Tennis Summer and Winter Leagues for 2017.

Brent was keen to emphasise the benefits of participating in tennis at any level, particularly as a way of tackling childhood obesity and dementia in adults.

“Tennis is a game for life, whatever age, so come and give it a try,” he said. “We can cater for all levels of player from beginner to county level, young or old.

“We make it our business to create a happy, lively tennis experience in a safe environment for members or non-members.”

The pair are keen to promote tennis within Melton Borough Council’s Sports Village plans, with Melton Town FC, Melton RFC and Melton Hockey Club already based at the site.

“We are impressed by the vibrant atmosphere in and around the village with so many sports taking place at the same time,” Brent added.

“We will start as a small club, but hopefully we can become a part of the Sports Village project and grow to be a club the town can be proud of.”

Mini, junior and adult Saturday coaching, daytime ladies’ groups and individual lessons are under way with indoor mini starter sessions on Fridays throughout the year.

B&D Coaching will run week-long tennis camps throughout 2017, the first of which starts on Monday, February 13, as well as four-day multi-sports camps from Tuesday, April 18.

* Anyone interested in joining or would like more information on Melton Mowbray Tennis Club, call Di Burdett on 07841 380410, email meltonmowbraytennisclub@yahoo.co.uk or visit www.bandcoaching.co.uk