Netball: Melton Marvels serve up more Winter League success

Melton Marvels Netball Club capped a fine winter campaign by clinching silverware at an end-of-season knockout.

The Marvels sent two teams to compete in Leicester Netball League’s annual end-of-season cup and plate tournament which was open to all of the league’s five divisions.

The top two teams from each group advanced to the semi-finals of the cup, while the third and fourth-placed teams played for the Plate.

The draw pitted both of the Melton teams in the same group, resulting in a hard-fought 7-7 all draw in the inter-club match.

Marvels 1 finished second in the group with Marvels 2 taking third, to send both teams through in their respective competitions.

On Tuesday, the Marvels first team were knocked out in the semi-finals, but Marvels 2 reached their final and won the Plate section, meaning all of the Marvels squads in the league winning silverware this season.

