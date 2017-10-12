Nations Cup call-up caps sensational season for Harby eventer

Event rider Heidi Coy notched another landmark in her exciting young career when she represented Great Britain in the Nations Cup.

The A-Level student, from Harby, was called up for a five-strong national team for the inaugural junior version of the prestigious competition in Belgium.

Heidi and her star mount Royal Fury lay fifth in Waregem after earning a score of 43.50 in the dressage, and then moved up into second place after a brilliant clear round in the show jumping.

The duo stormed around the cross country course, and were set for an indivudal silver medal and team gold.

But a quick clear round was ruined when a mistake at the final fence cruelly eliminated them from the competition, leaving Heidi to settle for a team silver medal.

The call-up capped an excellent season for Heidi who secured her maiden international win in July at the National U18 Championships at Frickley Park with Carrigsean Tigerseye.

She also guided Royal Fury, or Rory, to fourth place at Frickley Park, and the following month the pair rode to an excellent sixth place finish in two star company at Millstreet in Ireland.