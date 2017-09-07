National tiumphs for riding club

There were two reasons for Melton based Rearsby Lodge Riding Club to celebrate their achievements at the Junior National British Riding Club Intermediate Championships on Sunday.

The club not only won the team trophy at the event, held in Lincoln, but one of their junior members, Lily Walker, also won individually on her own pony Ace Lightning.

Junior members Lily Walker (14), Mia Barlow (15), Hannah Spray (14) and Jade England (15) jumped two tough show jumping courses to secure the team championship crown.