Muay Thai Assassins: March show announced for Melton

It’s seven weeks and counting until the Assassins Muay Thai and Boxing Club hold their first show of the year in Melton.

The club has cut back on the number of shows it will hold this year, but the opening event will have a packed scheduled with 18 bouts on the bill so far and a couple more expected to be added.

Chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “We’re only doing two shows this year as all the fighters are travelling everywhere and supporting other shows around the country.”

The first fight to be announced is Roar Combat League world champion Thai Barlow (19) who is going up a weight class to 52kg for an international bout against tough Dutch opponent Wuugar Agayev.

Barlow captured the word title last year after just six adult contests, but Agayev, who fights out of the Seconds Out Gym, comes with good credentials and is expcted to be a tough test for the Assassin.

The show will take place on Saturday, May 4 at the market Tavern.

Tickets are on sale now from any assassin member or via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.

In the meantime, Thai’s sister Iman is due to defend her Lion Fight title in boxing hotspot Las Vegas next month.

She is scheduled to take on a German opponent on Friday. February 3, a bout which will be televised on cable channel AXS TV USA.

For more information on the show and training, visit the Facebook page.