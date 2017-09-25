Muay Thai Assassin pair face tough tests at Melton show

Rising talent Tyree Stevens will face the toughest test of his career when he steps into the ring at the Muay Thai Assassins’ Melton show next month.

Stevens is fast becoming the top male fighter in the Melton gym, but faces a stern challenge on Saturday, October 14 against highly-rated k1 fighter Christian Jopling.

The Assassin had been due to fight UK number four-ranked fighter Mace Ruegg at the hometown show at the Market Tavern, but he was forced to pull out after breaking his hand in a professional boxing bout.

His stand-in, Newcastle-based Jopling, has an impressive CV with plenty of amateur K1 experience and an unbeaten professional record.

Assassins chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “We were struggling to get Tyree matched so we had to take the Jopling bout.

“He fights at 56kg, while Tyree fights at 52kg so this is a massive fight for him and I’ll be pushing him in the gym to win.”

Clubmate Saxon Nugent also faces a big challenge when he makes his international debut against Cypriot fighter Stefanou Erodotos in his first head contact bout.

Tickets are on sale from any Assassin member, Nicko’[s Fish Bar or via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.

The show starts at 5.45pm and doors open from 5pm.