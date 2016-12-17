Muay Thai Assassin juniors land six national titles

A nine-strong team of junior Muay Thai Assassins found top form at the National Thai and Kickboxing Championships in Birmingham.

Mkaylin Kneeland had to come through three bouts to reach the final of the -25kg division and faced an opponent who had fought one less contest.

But the seven-year-old’s superior technique saw him score well with kicks to land his first English Open title.

Next up for the Assassins was eight-year-old Mustafa Agwan, who was the lightest in the -30kg class at 26.5kg.

He did well on his way to a points defeat, but next year is expected to be a force in this category.

Shaydon Burt (10) came to the championship looking for experience after just nine months of training and learned much in defeat to a good fighter in a hard -35kg bout.

Just reaching the event was a credit to his training and coaches he will return stronger in 12 months’ time.

Lexi Peters (10) went in with the same motivation after just seven months of training, but did well to win her maiden national title at -35 kg in the 9-10 age group.

Billy Hammond (reached the final of the boys’ 11-12 years -35kg, but was not on form and came up short against a bigger opponent, but Samantha Culley performed well in her bout to win the 10-11 years -35kg title.

Naomi Blankley was the only Assassin to compete in the K1 kickboxing tournament and had a gruelling time in the 12-13 years -40kg category.

After three hard-fought rounds, the judges could not separate the fighters and ordered an extra round, which was also drawn.

But the Assassin won the second extra round on points to secure her first-ever title.

Aliza Agwan dominated her 11-12 years -40kg division to add another title to her collection, but Saxon Nugent was arguably the junior of the day, showing great technique and good timing to secure another belt.

* The Assassins’ next Melton show will be held on Saturday, March 4 when Iman Barlow will defend one of her world titles.