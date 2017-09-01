Mount Group RDA star at Special Olympics National Summer Games

A Somerby-based riding charity were celebrating after a medal-laden performance at the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Sheffield.

Mount Group Riding for the Disabled members made up exactly half of the eight-strong East Midlands equestrian team who travelled to the showpiece event in south Yorkshire.

The four Mount Group riders had a brilliant time in Sheffield and came away with some amazing results.

Christine Durrance, who has World Games medals in her collection, won gold medals in both the dressage and Prix Caprili disciplines, while Carolyn Shore claimed silvers in both dressage and working trails.

Long Clawson rider Tim Birley, who cycled from his home village of Long Clawson to Skegness to raise money for the team ion the build-up to the games, was fourth in his dressage and then won gold in the Working Trails.

And Richard Wilson finished sixth and seventh in his classes against some strong competition, a good achievement in his first competition at C1 level.

Mount Group organiser Di Poyser said: “We are so proud of them all, they were a credit to the Mount Group.

“Thanks to all of the team and especially to Gail from Somerby Equestrian Centre, and Natalie Jaggard, who loaned us the horses, Gypsy Rose and George, who helped our riders achieve these fantastic results.”