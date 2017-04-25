Mixed week for Hamilton Tennis Club teams

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s Aegon team of Mike Crane, Andy Douglas, Jimmi Cox and Joe Jackson lost their first match of the season, 8-2, to Market Bosworth.

Jimmi won his singles, while Joe narrowly lost his singles in a third set tie-break as did Jimmi and Mike in their doubles.

* The men’s supervets team of David Gildove, Steve Thompson, Selwyn Carter and Stan Pasiak drew 4-4 against Oadby Granville with David and Steve winning four sets.

* Hamilton’s ladies’ supervets team of Lesley Greaves, Margaret Heggs, Linda Hallam and Christine Stanley faced a very strong Leicestershire side and unsurprisingly lost 8-0.

* Next week sees the start of the main men’s and ladies’ Summer League matches where teams will be under pressure to maintain their league positions.