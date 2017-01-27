Melton world champion Iman Barlow set for Las Vegas title fight

World champion Thai boxer Iman Barlow has jetted off to Las Vegas as she prepares to make the first defence of her Lion Fight title in the United States.

Iman, known in the ring as the Pretty Killer, travelled to Nevada with her father and Assassins Gym chief instructor Mark Barlow to begin preparations for the big fight which is being held at the Tropicana casino on Friday, February 3.

Mark said: “We’re going to the USA a week early to do final preparations to her fight training and also get used to the time difference.”

Iman began a daily training regime on Boxing Day as she gets ready to face a tough German opponent Meryem Uslu who has been involved in more than 50 bouts across the world.

It is the second time the Melton fighter has competed in the United States, having won the Lion Fight belt on her American debut last September, and she will once again be among the headline acts.

“It’s an honour to be co-main event,” she said. “I’m not giving this belt up and will be bringing it back to Melton again.”

Iman will also feature in the Assassins’ first Melton show of the year on Saturday, March 4 when she will go up against a Colombian opponent.

A team from the Netherlands will also make the trip over to take on the Assassins.

Tickets are now available from any Assassin member.