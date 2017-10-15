Melton walking netball group receives kit boost

Melton’s walking netballers have been kitted out with new team bibs and competition netballs which have been sponsored by John Southerington and supplied by Melton Sports.

Walking netball was launched in Wilton Park last month, with weekly sessions held on Mondays from 11am to noon, costing £2.

Sue Bailey said: “It’s wonderful to see the ladies having such fun on the court at the same time as improving their general fitness and ball skills.

“We are so grateful for the support we have had, especially from Mr Southerington, but also from Melton Mowbray Town Estate.

“We hope by next year to be playing friendly competitions, but are still open to new members and can run more sessions if there is demand’.

* For more information, call Sue on (01664) 560252 or email sue.bailey8@btinternet.com