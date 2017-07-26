Melton Thai boxer fights on in Cyprus with broken arm

Melton martial arts champion Thai Barlow fought on with a broken arm for two rounds during his latest overseas bout.

The Melton fighter travelled to Cyprus to take on the island’s best Thai boxer Demetris Tzeiranides on the Rising Stars show.

Both fighters came out of the blocks quickly and Barlow id well with combinations of knees, kicks and elbows to take the first round.

But in the second round, he did not throw anything off his right side and only held with his left arm in the clench.

At the end of the round, Barlow told his corner he couldn’t move his right arm and was instructed to throw more with his eft, but at the end of the bout, the decision went to the Cypriot.

It was only a week after the fight after trips to the doctor’s that Barlow discovered he had broken his right arm after connecting with an elbow.