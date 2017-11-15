Melton Tennis Club: Ladies see off Victoria

Have your say

After a couple of tough weekends, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team returned to winning ways with a terrific 5-3 result at Victoria.

Ellie Jenkins and Laura Cooper proved the cornerstone of the win by taking three sets.

Skipper Jess Gadsby teamed up with Sarah Medcalf at second pairing and they produced an excellent performance to collect two valuable rubbers to help clinch the match.

Scores: Laura Cooper/Ellie Jenkins D 7-6, 1-6; W 6-1, 6-1. Jess Gadsby/Sarah Medcalf L 0-6, 1-6; W 7-6, 6-3.

* The ladies’ second team travelled to near-neighbours Belvoir Vale and returned with a share of the spoils in a four-all draw.

Laura Hayward and Sarah Medcalf collected three sets, and Jill Woods with Alison Stone secured one after several tight sets.

Scores: Laura Hayward/Sarah Medcalf W 6-3, 6-0; D 6-1 2-6. Alison Stone/Jill Woods L 3-6, 4-6; D 2-6, 7-5.

* Melton’s men’s third team entertained Hamilton and ran out comfortable 8-0 winners to stay right in the hunt for the Division 10 title.

Skipper Jason Wheatley was quick to praise the performances of teenagers Ollie Aley and Guy Sturmey who both turned in super performances.

Scores: Ollie Aley/Justin Horobin W 6-0, 6-0; W 6-0, 6-1. John Sturmey/Guy Sturmey W 6-0, 6-2; W 6-0, 6-2.

* Melton’s juniors were in action again with mixed results.

The 10s and under team travelled to Knighton B, but found the hosts too strong and went down 6-0.

Scores: Gus Hagger L 1-4, 1-4; Frazer Jackson L 0-4, 1-4. Gus/Frazer L 1-4, 1-4.

The team quickly bounced back and ran out 4-2 winners at home to Stoney Stanton.

Gus Hagger lost a tight match before Frazer Jackson levelled. The pair then teamed up to take a lengthy doubles match to clinch the points.

Scores: Gus Hagger L 3-5, 2-4; Frazer Jackson W 4-0, 4-0; Gus/Frazer W 4-1, 5-4 (11-9).

* The 12s and under boys’ team entertained visitors Birstall and were convincing 6-0 winners.

Scores: Adam Thornley W 6-7, 6-0 (10-2); Billy Drewe W 6-1, 6-1; Adam/Billy W 6-4, 6-1.