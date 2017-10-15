Melton team reach knockout final

Have your say

Melton Indoor Bowls Club enjoyed more success on the road when they travelled to Potters Leisure Resort in Norfolk.

The Leicester Road-based club took 70 bowlers with 15 teams taking part in a bowls knockout competition against other clubs from across the country.

Three of Melton’s teams made it through to the quarter-finals, with two of them then progressing to the semi-finals.

Melton won through to the final where they lost out to Derbyshire rivals Church Gresley over eight ends.

The lucky team received their prizes from current indoor bowls world number one Greg Harlow.

Pictured from left, finalists Fred Thorpe, Walter Reid, Malcolm Williams, Gerry Sandford with Greg Harlow.