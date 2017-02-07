Melton’s national hopes rest on pairs

Melton Indoor Bowls Club’s last hope of being represented at the EIBA National Championships next month hangs on the men’s pairs following Les Gillett’s exit from the singles.

Gillett, who recently reached the singles semi-finals at the world championships and won his second world pairs title, was knocked out in the area quarter-finals, 21-16, by Adam Hirons.

The club’s last surviving entry in the qualifiers is the pair skipped by veteran Don Welch, who have reached the area semi-finals.

They are now only two wins from lining up in the national finals which will be hosted by the Melton club from Saturday, March 25 to Saturday, April 1.

Welch led a comprehensive 16-5 win over Hirons in the quarter-finals and will now meet Joe Dawson, of Barwell, in the last four.

The Melton IBC member reached the national semi-finals in the over 60s three years ago, but lost out in the area quarter-finals to Mark O’ Connell (Church Gresley).

* Melton IBC team travelled to Long Eaton on Saturday afternoon for a friendly match against Erewash IBC.

Both teams fought hard to take the initiative, but the hosts just kept their noses in front and finally took the win.

Despite an aggregate defeat, Melton won on two rinks, skipped by Fred Thorpe (27-21) and Josie Exton (17-14).

EREWASH IBC 136

MELTON AND DISTRICT IBC 100

Rink scores: Carole Lomax, David Pick, Malcolm Lomax, Trevor Davis lost to B. Thomas 18-23; Dennis Fuller, Carol Pick, Norma Jackson, Kathy Stavrou lost to D. Donson 8-31; Hazel Armstrong, David Armstrong, Jenny McConnell, Les Woodcock lost to J. Larkin 15-27; Katie Toon, P. Wright, Michael Lawrence, Josie Exton beat F. Farthing 17-14; David Keegan, Clive Underwood, Evelyn Underwood, Jen Merrick lost to M. Hawkins 15-20; Rosemary Barton, Gerry Sandford, Alan Barton, Fred Thorpe beat M. Sanskey 27-21.