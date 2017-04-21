Melton racer Hart bounces back with six wins at Pembrey

Antony Hart roared back after a disastrous opening round with six wins and six more podium spots in south Wales,

The terrific second round results at Pembrey put the Melton motorcycle racer back in contention for all championships.

The weekend started with the 125 championship riding the beautifully prepared David King Honda RS 125.

After a determined first lap, Hart managed to break away and finish a clear winner, setting a new lap record along the way and that set a pattern for the weekend with four wins out of four in this class and another lap record.

While still adapting to the new Superbike class against bigger and more powerful machines, this circuit was expected to give the Superbikes fewer opportunities to exploit their horse power.

After meticulous bike preparation by Arnold Fletcher, the Manchester Yamaha ran faultlessly, allowing Hart to finish fifth in the first two races before improving to fourth in the next two, with the leaders still in sight.

Second-place finishes in class in all four races put Hart second in the championship with future modifications to come.

The 350 GP championship has proved ultra competitive this season with each lap on record pace.

After a disastrous opening round, a big reaction was needed to reignite hopes of retaining the title, but practice revealed the handling issue which has plagued the team on and off for the last 18 months.

With new tyres masking the problem, Hart took victory in the opening two races after the usual four-way dogfight, by almost two seconds in race one, but just a fraction of a second in the next.

He took another podium in race three with a third-place finish, but the front tyre finally gave out and he crashed out of the final race.

The ACU championship also kicked off and with it the main feature race which was sandwiched among the 350 GP series.

Hart managed to qualify on pole position, but with the tyres past their best, an encouraging second place was the best he could do against such good opposition.