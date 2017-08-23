Melton Olympic Cycling: Haines pips Faver to TT title

Melton Olympic Cycling Club’s Midweek Time Trial League built to a close finish as Stuart Faver won the final round at Wymondham last Wednesday.

His victory left him tied at the top of the overall standings with Jamie Haines on 117 points, but Haines took the honours with seven wins to Faver’s five.

Adam Brown completed the top three with 103 points.

Faver had the consolation of finishing as top veteran, as well as second in the handicap points table with 89 points, six behind winner Deborah Shaw.

John Farnsworth and Andrew Keightley finished tied third with 87 points.

At Wymondham, Faver covered the nine-and-a-half mile course in 23min 28secs, almost two minutes quicker than closest challenger Mark Saunders (25.16) as the evening produced some excellent times.

Other times: Mick Stevens 25.37, Gary Ison 25.54, David Salih 26.01, Max Williams (Race Hub) 26.13, Deborah Shaw 26.36, Andrew Keightley 28.01, Tony Palmer 31.02.

Final standings: 1 Jamie Haines 117pts, 2 Stuart Faver 117, 3 Adam Brown 103, 4 John Farnsworth 99, 5 Mick Stevens 97, 6 Adam Gardner 95, 7 Gary Ison 92, 8 Mark Saunders 88, 9 Wayne Hackett 83, 10 Andrew Keightley 78, 11 Steve Savage 77, 12 Debbie Shaw 74 13 Matt Seddon 58, 14 Ray Sells 55, 15 Tony Palmer 48, 16 Steve Jones 37, 17 Jason Alderman 35, 18 Adam Compton 28, 19= John Atkin 18, 19= Dean Chapman 18, 19= Russell Gent 18, 19= Norman Portess 18, 19= Jim Sutherland 18, 24= Andrew Neale 14, 24= Dave Salih 14, 26 Lawrence Starbuck 8.

The club wishes to thank Ken Clarke and Joe Thorn for timekeeping, Gary Ison for compiling the results, Bill Stanley for pushing off and taxi service, and all of the marshals.

* Melton Olympic trio Mark Saunders, Stuart Faver and John Adkin went to Boston to ride the C25/2, but the time trial was shortened by temporary traffic lights to 23.5 miles.

Times: Stuart Faver 54min 12secs; John Adkin 1hr 03min 10secs; Mark Saunders 1hr 03min 55secs.

* The club’s next event will be the Tow Rope 2-up TT on the Wymondham circuit.