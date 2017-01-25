Melton Olympic Cycling Club toast year of landmarks

Melton Olympic Cycling Club looked back on some memorable individual rides as they held their annual presentation evening at Melton Golf Club on Saturday.

Jamie Haines was among the chief winners of the club’s competitions, including senior road race champion and Ashby Pastures Scratch Trophy.

Steve Savage became the first Melton Olymic rider to break the 50-minute barrier for a 25-minute time trial EMN-170124-174858002

But his highlight of 2016 came in Hull when he became the first rider in the club’s 36-year history to go under the elusive 20-minute barrier for a 10-mile time trial, clocking 19min 35ecs.

It was also a trophy-laden evening for Steve Savage who picked up seven prizes, notably as senior champion over three distances.

Steve was another to celebrate a landmark season after becoming Melton Olympic’s first rider to break 50 minutes for a 25-mile TT (49min 42secs) he also went on to duck under 20 minutes for a 10-mile TT in 19.54.

Russell Gent, veteran champion over 10 and 25 miles, clocked a new club record as the fastest 70-plus rider over a 25-mile TT, setting a new mark of 59min 01secs.

Prizewinners – Steve Savage: Lunn Cup, Three Distance BAR, Senior 10-mile champion, Senior 50-mile champion, Senior 25-mile champion, Midweek League (Scratch 2nd), Points (3rd). Jamie Haines: Ashby Pastures Scratch Trophy, Senior Hill Climb Champion, Midweek League (Scratch 1st), Senior Road Race Champion, Tow-Rope 2-up TT, Grand Prix de Gents. Kerrigan Rob: Junior BAR Champion, Midweek League (Junior). Adam Brown: Midweek League (Handicap 2nd), Belvoir Hcp Cup, Ashby Pastures Handicap Trophy. Russell Gent: Veteran 10-mile champion, Veteran 25-mile champion. Gary Ison: Pete Curtis Memorial Cup, Points (1st), Midweek League (Veteran on Standard), Meritorious Award. Stuart Faver: Runner-up Cup, Midweek League (Scratch 3rd), Midweek League (Handicap 3rd), Tow-Rope 2-up TT. Mark Saunders: Midsummer Hcp (Saddlebag) Cup, Points (2nd), Fred Preston Trophy. John Farnsworth: Midweek League (Handicap 1st). Joe Gil: Attendance Cup. Ivan Underwood: Meteor of the Year. Debbie Shaw: Ladies’ 10-mile champion. Steve Burton: Mountain Biker of the Year. Louis Fairbrother: Roadman of the Year. Ian Callow: Audax Trophy.