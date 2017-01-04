Melton Olympic CC quartet brave New Year 10

Four brave riders were not to be deterred by heavy rain and beastly northerly wind as they saw in 2017 with the annual Melton Olympic New Year 10-mile time trial.

The horrendous conditions may have reflected how some of the riders were feeling after the festivities, but nonetheless, four very respectable and competitive times were recorded.

Jamie Haines rode away victorious over the Scalford-based course with a time of 25min 35secs followed by Ryan Henry who finished with a time of 26.11.

Metaltek Kuota team boss Andrew Swain clocked a time of 29.23 and John Farnsworth posted 32.03.