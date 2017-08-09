Melton Mowbray YFC ladies tug of war team earn national podium

Melton Mowbray Young Farmers Club’s ladies’ tug of war team did the county proud on the national stage on Saturday.

Having qualified by becoming district champions, the Melton team found themselves competing against the top 10 best teams in England and Wales at the Tenbury Show, in Worcestershire.

They ended up on the podium after finishing in a respectable third place, despite an early start, a two-hour journey to the show, and torrential rain and thunderstorms upon their arrival.

Their progress has been swift after only coming together as a team a little more than three months ago.

The team wished to thank their coach Dave Meakin and personal trainer Michelle Kent for getting them this far and are now busy planning for next year.

* Pictured, from left, back - Leah Niamh, Izzy Machin, Emma Haywood, Dave Meakin, Ellen Machin, Kirsty Black; front - Penny Mee, Jane Riley, Olivia Parry, Ellis Nicholls, Fran Segalov