Melton Mowbray Tennis Club win town derby match

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior indoor teams were back in action with both A and B teams collecting their second wins of the campaign in the Loughborough Indoor League.

The B team were paired against their former team-mates from Hamilton and proved just too strong overall.

Justin Horobin and Jack Ellis won their men’s doubles, while Nicky Kennedy and Carol Gilchrist notched their ladies’ doubles victory.

The team rounded off a comfortable overall win, 36 games to 11, by taking both the mixed doubles.

* The A team then went into action against Charnwood in Division One and totally overpowered their opponents, winning 44 games to their opponents’ seven.

Wins for Luke Smith and Tom Ellis, and matched by Charlie Griffin and Jess Gadsby, were followed by two mixed doubles victories.

* Saturday coaching continues for youngsters between 9am and noon.

For more information about junior tennis, call Di Burdett on 07841 380410.

Adult beginners and improvers start at 1pm, for details call Di or Brent Horobin on 07903 046086.

* Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s first 2017 week-long tennis camp starts on Monday and runs to the following Friday.

It is open to members and non-members and can be booked for a full week at a reduced fee or selected days only.

The camp is open for four to 16-year-olds, and all groups will be split by age and ability to ensure everyone gets the chance to learn while having fun.

For more information or to book, call Di Burdett or email diburdet1@yahoo.co.uk