Melton Mowbray Tennis Club take on Hamilton vets in derby matches

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ vets team came out on top 5-3 in the local derby against Hamilton, while the clubs shared the spoils in a four-all draw in the men’s match.

Jill Woods and Sarah Medcalf led the way for Melton with three rubbers and were brilliantly supported by Louise Smethurst and Jo Anderson who collected two rubbers on their league debuts.

Scores: Jill Woods/Sarah Medcalf won 6-0 6-0, drew 3-6 6-2; Louise Smethurst/Jo Anderson won 6-2 6-4, lost 1-6 4-6.

In the men’s vets’ first outing of the season Melton’s first pairing of Nigel Haynes and Jason Wheatley were in good form and collected four rubbers.

But newcomers Malcom Stone and partner Peter Lovegrove just failed to take the vital rubber, despite going close in a tie-break set.

Scores: N. Haynes/J. Wheatley won 6-0 6-2, won 6-2 7-5; M. Stone/P. Lovegrove lost 6-7 3-6, lost 3-6 1-6.

* Melton’s junior teams were also in league action with the 12U boys’ team recording a fine 12-0 home win over Hinckley in Division Three.

Scores: Ben Greening won 6-0 6-0; Adam Thornley won 6-0 6-1; Billy Drewe won 7-5 6-2; Thomas Studdert-Kennedy won 4-6 6-2 1-0; Ben/Adam won 6-4 6-1; Billy/Thomas won 6-3 5-7 1-0.

The 10U mixed team battled well against a strong Leicestershire team, but went down 10-2 in their Division 2B match with Gus Hagger collecting the club’s only win.

Scores: Luke Craven lost 2-4 3-5; Jake Duncan lost 0-4 1-4; Gus Hagger won 4-1 4-2; Leah Adams lost 4-5 2-4; Luke/Jake lost 0-4 2-4; Gus/Leah lost 0-4 1-4.

* Melton’s ladies’ first team were again in fine form with their second whitemwash 9-0 win of the season against Oadby Seconds in Division Two.

Scores: C. Griffin/A. Coltman won 9-1, won 9-2, won 9-1; D.Burdett/E. Jenkins won 9-3, won 9-4, won 9-0. J. Gadsby/G. Ashmore won 9-2, won 9-1, won 9-0.

The ladies’ second team kept up their winning start to the season by defeating visitors Newtown Linford 8-1 at the Sports Village courts.

Nicky Kennedy and Carol Gilchrist, and second pair Ellie Jenkins and Sammy both collected three wins apiece, while Emily Harrison and Beth Lowe weighed in with two.

Scores: C. Gilchrist/N. Kennedy won 9-0, won 9-1, won 9-0; E. Jenkins/S. Fox won 9-3, won 9-1, won 9-1; E. Harrison/Beth Lowe lost 4-9, won 9-2, won 9-1.

* The men’s first team travelled to Stoney Stanton Seconds in a Group 3A match, and returned comfortable 9-0 winners.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/T. Ellis won 9-1, won 9-1, won 9-1; L. Smith/N. Johnson won 9-3, won 9-3, won 9-4; D. Blackburn/J. Ellis won 9-5, won 9-4, won 9-5.

The men’s second team entertained Loughborough Greenfields in Division 6B and with a team of youth and experience overcame tough opponents with each pair weighing in wih two rubbers in a 6-3 win.

Scores: J. Beagle/A. Horobin lost 5-9, won 9-3, won 9-4; K. Radford/S. Dryell lost 8-9, won 9-4; won 9-0; J. Wheatley/O. Aley lost 4-9, won 9-1, won 9-7.