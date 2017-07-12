Melton Mowbray Tennis Club strengthen title claims

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s league teams kept up their charge for league titles and promotion after another successful week.

The men’s second team travelled to in-form Charnwood and were delighted to return with a 6.3 win.

Simon Hawthorne and teenager Ollie Aley were the cornerstone of the win with three splendid wins, while John Sturmey and skipper Jason Wheatley weighed in with two, and another teenager Sam Dryell with Jake Beagle collected one win.

Scores: J. Sturmey/Jason Wheatley W 9-6, 9-1, L 4-9; S. Hawthorne/S. Aley W 9-5, 9-1, 9-0; S. Dryell/Jake Beagle L 5-9, 2-9, W 9-6.

* The men’s first team hosted Victoria Seconds and secured a resounding 8-1 win, with the solo rubber lost due to the late arrival of a Melton player after a traffic hold up.

Scores: B. MacTaggart/Tom Ellis W 9-0, 9-1, 9-2; J. Ellis/S. Hawthorne W 9-1, 9-2, 9-2; L. Smith/Ollie Aley L 0-9, W 9-3, 9-4.

* The ladies’ seconds kept a firm hold on Division 4A despite a tight match with Enderby Firsts.

Emily Harrison and Jo Heggs clinched a nail-biting tie-break with the match tied 4-4.

Scores: A. Stone/Ellie Jenkins W 9-3, 9-0, L 5 -9; E. Harrison/Jo Heggs W 9-2, L 4-9, W 9-8; S. Medcalf/J. Woods L 3-9, 8-9, W 9-4.