Melton Mowbray Tennis Club serves up strong showing at Grantham Open

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s players took time out from their successful league season to take part in Grantham Tennis Club’s Open Tournament.

Ryan Parmar followed his efforts of the previous week at the Leicestershire Closed Tournament by making his way to three finals after a 14-day stint which had seen him complete 23 matches, many of which went on late into the evening.

Ryan partnered Jenny Gadsby, of the Leicestershire Club, and overcame clubmates Tom Ellis and Laura Cooper to take the mixed title.

He then put out team-mate Luke Smith in a three-set semi-final game, but had to settle for the runner-up spot in the singles when beaten by

Alex Solonenko (Leicester).

Ryan then partnered Tom Ellis in the men’s doubles, but was again a runner up after defeat to Cragg and Isaacs of Grantham Tennis Club in a high-quality match.

Samitri Fox also had a successful tournament when she was part of the the over 35s ladies doubles-winning pair and then partnered clubmate Justin Horobin to the mixed over 35s title.

She fell just short of her hat-trick when beaten in the ladies’ over 35s singles final.

Justin also ended up with two titles when he partnered club-mate Simon Hawthorne to a convincing win in the over 35s men’s doubles.

* Back on the club scene, Melton Mowbray’s third mixed team entertained Oadby Thirds and ran out comfortable 9-0 winners.

Scores: S. Medcalf/S. Dryell won 9-4, 9-4 9-2; O. Aley/E. Jenkins won 9-0, 9-0, 9-2; L. Hayward/J. Beagle won 9-7, 9-3, 9-2.

* The ladies’ vets team entertained Leicestershire C in Group Five and went down by a 6-2 scoreline in a match of many tight sets.

Both pairings of Jill Woods and Alison Stone and Jo Anderson and Katherine Foks collected a set apiece.

Scores: J. Woods/A. Stone drew 6-2, 0-6; lost 5-7, 6-7. J. Anderson/K. Foks lost 4-6, 4-6; drew 6-3, 3-6.