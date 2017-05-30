Melton Mowbray Tennis Club seniors in unbeatable week

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior teams continued their good start to the league season with wins all round.

The ladies’ first team collected their fourth straight 9-0 win over close neighbours Syston Northfields in convincing style to maintain their promotion bid in Group Two.

Scores: D. Burdett/A. Coltman won 9-4, 9-1, 9-4; C. Griffin/S. Fox won 9-0, 9-0, 9-1; J. Gadsby/G. Ashmore won 9-1, 9-2, 9-0.

* The ladies’ second team travelled to Oaks and District for their Group 4A match and returned with their fourth win after a resounding 8-1 success.

Jo Heggs and Beth Lowe, and Ellie Jenkins with Alison Stone collecting maximums, while Jill woods and Sarah Medcalf weighed in with two wins.

Scores: J. Heggs/B. Lowe won 9-0, 9-3, 9-6; E. Jenkins/A. Stone won 9-4, 9-0, 9-0; J. Woods/S. Medcalf lost 2-9, won 9-7, 9-5.

* The men’s first team were also in commanding form when they entertained cross-town derby rivals Hamilton Seconds and ran out comfortable 9-0 winners.

Luke Smith and partner Tom Ellis lost just a single game throughout.

Scores: L. Smith/L. Smith won 9-0, 9-0, 9-1; B. MacTaggart/J. Horobin won 9-1, 9-1, 9-0; R. Parmar/J. Ellis won 9-4, 9-2, 9-4.

* The men’s second team travelled to Carisbrooke F for a tricky encounter, but came through 7-2 thanks to a superb maximum three sets from Neil Johnson and teenager Ollie Aley.

Simon Hawthorne and 11-year-old Noah Johnson, and Jake Beagle with teenager also won two each to make it three out of three in Goup 6B.

Scores: N. Johnson/O. Aley won 9-3, 9-4, 9-3; S. Hawthorne/N. Johnson lost 8-9, won 9-8, 9-3; J. Beagle/T. Dryell won 9-8, 9-5, lost 5-9.

* The juniors were also in action with their 8s and under team collecting a 12-4 win against Victoria before losing a tight match to David Lloyd 9-7.

Against Victoria their were maximum four wins for Arthur Dobson and Aiden Messina–Dalby, three wins for Finley Gilchrist and a single win for Polly Greening.

Scores: A. Dobson won 10-3, 10-1, 10-2, 10-1; A. Messina-Dalby won 10-7, 10-2, 10-2, 10-6; F. Gilchrist won 10-0, 10-3, 11-9, lost 5-10; P. Greening lost 5-10, won 10-6, lost 4-10, 8-10.

David Lloyd proved a tougher test despite a superb maximum four wins from Arthur Dobson.

Scores: A. Dobson won, 10-8, 10-6, 10-7, 10-7; A. Messina-Dalby lost 1-10, won 10-2, lost 6-10, 4-10; Finley Gilchrist won 10-7, lost 3-10, won 10-8, lost 4-10; P. Greening lost 0-10, 3-10, 3-10, 7-10.