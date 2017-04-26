Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ready for inaugural county league season

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club is gearing up for its inaugural season in the Leicestershire doubles Leagues with eight junior and eight senior teams after a hectic six months at their new Sports Village home.

Club coaches Di Burdett and Brent Horobin have been indebted to the input of Justin Horobin, Nigel Haynes, Jenny Golland and Nicky Kennedy-Maggs at the practise sessions.

Chairman Nigel Haynes hoped to see several youngsters incvolved in the senior teams this season.

“Our membership is moving up weekly with numbers already topping the 100 mark with a really good mix of youngsters and adults,” he said.

“Several of them have come back to the game after a break, but live and work locally so that is a real bonus and give’s us further optimism for the future.

“Our members have supported this project from day one which hasn’t been easy, but I think the borough council and Everyone Active have already seen that we have brought unloved tennis courts to life.”

* On the playing front, the club’s men’s Aegon team were in action again on Sunday hosting Lutterworth in a match which had to be switched to David Lloyd Club, West Bridgford.

The team again looked in good form and notched a fine 6-0 win to follow their opening 5-1 win at Loughborough.

Scores: Simon Hawthorne won 6-1 6-4; Jonathan Sturmey won 6-2 6-0; Sean O’Regan won 6-2 6-4; Neil Johnson won 6-1 6-1; Justin Horobin/Sam Dryell won 0-6 6-1 1-0; S. Hawthorne/S.O’Regan won 6-2 6-4.

* For information on membership and junior coaching call Di Burdett on 07841 380410 or for adult coaching call Brent Horobin on 07903 046086.