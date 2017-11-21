Melton Mowbray Tennis Club men maintain title pushes

Melton Mowbray Tennis Clubs men’s teams are all pushing for titles with the first team’s pursuit looking likely to go to the wire.

The Division One title could yet be settled on the last weekend of the winter season following their 8-0 home win over Rothley.

Ben Mactaggart, unbeaten throughout the season, teamed up with Jack Ellis to record a maximum, while Tom Rowe, also unbeaten, partnered Tom Ellis to collect their four sets. With two matches left Melton are neck and neck with favourites Lutterworth.

Scores: Ben Mactaggart/Jack Ellis W 6-3, 6-3; W 6-2, 6-1. Tom Rowe/Tom Ellis W 6-0, 6-4; W 6-1, 6-2.

* The men’s second team are also still in the hunt for the Division Four title after their 8-0 win over visitors Market Harborough.

Scores: Neil Johnson/Pierre Luiggi W 6-0, 6-4; W 6-2, 6-3. Simon Hawthorne/Tom Rowe W 6-0, 6-4; W 6-1, 6-2.

* Melton’s ladies’ second team sent a depleted team to Kegworth and returned with a 4-4 draw.

With just the one pairing available it was left to Jill Woods and Jo Heggs to perform, and they did not disappoint, collecting their four sets in fine style.

Scores: Jo Heggs/Jill Woods W 6-0, 6-1; W 7-5, 6-3.

* The boys 12s and under team hosted Hinckley and fell to a narrow defeat.

Billy Drewe got the youngsters off to a good start when he won his singles on a tie-break third set before Danny Kettle narrowly lost a tight match.

The boys teamed up for the deciding doubles but the visitors just had the edge.

Scores: Billy Drewe W 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Danny Kettle L 4-6, 4-6. Billy/Danny L 3-6, 3-6.

* Several Melton players have earned county call-ups.

Ben Mactaggart, Luke Smith and Pierre Luiggi have all been selected for Nottinghamshire’s Winter County Cup team, while Ryan Parmar and Chris Starkey will represent Leicestershire.

But county ladies regular Charlie Griffin misses out this year due to injury.