Melton Mowbray Tennis Club men held to stalemate

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s first team had to settle for a share of the spoils in a tough match with visitors Lutterworth.

Having started their Winter League Division One campaign off with a convincing win over Market Bosworth, the home side were indebted to first pair Ben Mactaggart and partner Tom Rowe against Lutterworth.

They collected all four sets in a faultless performance.

Scores: B. Mactaggart/T. Rowe won 6-0, 6-1; won 6-1, 6-4. L. Smith/T. Ellis lost 2-6, 2-6; lost 1-6, 1-6.

* The men’s second team followed up their victory over Charnwood with another convincing win over David Lloyd Tennis Centre (Narborough).

Both pairs of skipper Justin Horobin and Simon Hawthorne, and Jack Ellis with Pierre Luiggi collected four sets each.

Scores: J. Horobin/S. Hawthorne won 6-2, 6-2; won 6-1, 6-1. J. Ellis/P. Luiggi won 6-1, 6-2; won 6-2, 6-2.

* The ladies’ second team entertained Houghton and despite windy conditions came out on top 8-2.

Jo Heggs and Laura Hayward paved the way with four sets, and despite sustaining an injury late in the match, Nicky Kennedy and Alison Stone were able to collect two sets to seal the win.

Scores: J. Heggs/L. Hayward won 6-2, 6-1; won 6-1, 6-3. N. Kennedy/A. Stone won 6-2, 6-3; lost 4-6, 1-6.