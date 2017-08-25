Melton Mowbray Tennis Club men add latest league crown

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s first team added another title to the club’s tally of honours this season when they whitewashed a depleted Oadby team 9-0.

The visitors arrived with just one pairing and the Melton side duly wrapped up the match to finish the season unbeaten on 96 points ahead of runners-up Victoria 24 points adrift.

Individual successes came the club’s way with four players figuring in the league’s top 10.

Tom Ellis was top with a 100 per cent ratio of 24 wins, while Ben Mactaggart was second with 23 out of 23. Jack Ellis completed a Melton clean sweep of the top three with 20 wins out of 21, and Luke Smith was fifth with 20 out of 22.

Scores: Ryan Parmar/Jake Beagle won 9-1, w/o 9-0, w/o 9-0; Luke Smith/Justin Horobin won 9-2, w/o 9-0, w/o 9-0; Tom Ellis/Tom Rowe won 9-3, w/o 9-0, w/o 9-0.

* The club’s third mixed team travelled the short distance to near neighbours Hamilton for a Division 6A match and collected a 7-2 win which keeps them in the hunt for the league title.

Neil Johnson and Sumitra Fox, and second pairing of Jake Beagle and Ellie Jenkins proved the cornerstone of the win as both collected a maximum three wins, with Neil and Sumitra losing just two games overall.

Scores: Neil Johnson/Sumitra Fox won 9-1, 9-1, 9-0; Jake Beagle/Ellie Jenkins won 9-4, 9-1, 9-0; Sam Dryell/Sarah Medcalf lost 5-9, 1-9, won 2-9.

* Melton’s ladies’ veterans team rounded off their campaign with a resounding 8-0 win at Charnwood’s fifth team in Group Five.

With many of the ladies involved in league tennis for the first time, captain Alison Stone was delighted with the improvements shown by the new players.

Players involved with skipper Stone were Jill Woods, Sarah Medcalf, Jo Anderson, Margaret Scott, Louise Smethurst and Katherine Foks.

Scores: Jill Woods/Sarah Medcalf won 6-4, 6-0; won 6-0, 6-2. Alison Stone/Jo Anderson won 6-4, 6-3; won 6-1, 7-5.