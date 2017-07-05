Melton Mowbray Tennis Club march on in county league

Following their wonderful Mercury Cup triumph, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s and ladies league teams returned to league action and kept up their promotion pushes.

The ladies’ first team continue to dominate Group Two and overpowered Charnwood Seconds 9-0.

Scores: Sibella Chew/Charlie Griffin won 9-1, 9-1, 9-1; Corrine Blythe/Amelia Coltman won 9-4, 9-1, 9-0; Georgene Ashmore/Jess Gadsby won 9-0, 9-1, 9-3.

* The ladies’ second team were also in good form in their Division 4A match, beating Oakham 7-2.

Ellie Jenkins and Alison Stone notched three wins and Jo Heggs and Beth Lowe, and Jill Woods with Sarah Medcalf added two.

Scores: Jo Heggs/Beth Lowe won 9-0, 9-1, lost 8-9; Ellie Jenkins/Alison Stone won 9-0, 9-0, 9-4; Jill Woods/Sarah Medcalf won 9-6, 9-4, lost 5-9.

* Melton’s men’s first team arrived at Sileby to find just one home pairing due to unavailability.

The Division 3A leaders duly won the three rubbers to complete another whitewash.

Scores: Jack Ellis/Tom Ellis won 9-4, w/o 9-0, w/o 9-0; Luke Smith/Sean O’Regan won 9-6, w/o 9-0, w/o 9-0; Ben MacTaggart/Tom Dryell won 9-7, w/o 9-0, w/o 9-0.

* The men’s second team hosted local rivals Hamilton Fourths and kept up their good run with a 9-0 win.

Scores: Tom Dryell/Jake Beagle won 9-1, 9-2, 9-3; Sam Dryell/Kane Radford won 9-0, 9-1, 9-0; John Sturmey/Ollie Aley won 9-0, 9-1, 9-0.

* The men’s vets went down 7-1 at nearby Belvoir Vale with skipper Nigel Haynes and Peter Lovegrove notching their solitary rubber.

Scores: Nigel Haynes/Peter Lovegrove drew 3-6, 6-0 lost 0-6, 1-6. Malcom Stone/Andre Stapelberg lost 3-6, 2-6; 3-6, 3-6.