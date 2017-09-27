Melton Mowbray Tennis Club make perfect start to Winter League

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club saw the end of their successful summer season last week, but there is no let-up for the fledgling club as they went straight into their Winter League campaign.

The men’s first team led the way when they entertained Market Bosworth, newly-promoted to the Premier Division of the Summer League for the first time in their history.

This appeared to be just the incentive the Melton team, promoted themselves to Division One, needed and they turned in a super performance, winning all eight sets.

Ben MacTaggart and Tom Rowe were in sparkling form, losing just two games in their four sets, while Luke Smith and partner Tom Ellis collected their maximum also to give the team a fine start to their Division One campaign.

Scores: Ben MacTaggart/Tom Rowe won 6-0, 6-0; 6-0, 6-2. Luke Smith/Tom Ellis won 7-5, 6-3; won 6-3, 7-5.

* The ladies’ first team are also in Division One and returned from nearby Rothley with the points following a convincing 7-1 win.

Ellie Jenkins and Laura Cooper led the way with a maximum four sets and were well-supported by Lauren Trigg and Katie Taylor who weighed in with three.

Scores: Ellie Jenkins/Laura Cooper won 6-0, 6-0; won 6-2, 6-2. Lauren Trigg/Katie Taylor won 6-2, 6-2; drew 2-6, 6-0.

* The men’s second team entertained Charnwood in Division Four and were not to be outdone by their first team, winning 8-0.

Tom Dryell and Jake Beagle teamed up to take all four sets, and Tom Rowe partnered debutant Tom Bendle who turned in a really confident performance despite his lack of matchplay.

Scores: Tom Dryell/Jake Beagle won 6-2, 6-4; won 6-3, 6-4. Tom Rowe/Tom Bendle won 6-0, 6-2; won 6-1, 6-2.

* The men’s third team kept up the good work when they travelled to Carisbrooke in Division 10 and were delighted to return with an 8-0 win.

Jake Beagle and teenager Tom Dryell were in fine form to take their four sets, and this feat was matched by Neil Johnson and his 13-year-old son Noah.

Scores: Jake Beagle/Tom Dryell won 6-3, 6-3; won 6-2, 6-4. Neil Johnson/Noah Johnson won 6-2, 7-6; won 6-2, 6-3.