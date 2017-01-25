Melton Mowbray Tennis Club make dominant league debuts

Newly-formed Melton Mowbray Tennis Club made a winning start and head coach Di Burdett is hoping it’s the start of a successful year.

Competing in the indoor league at the Dan Maskell Tennis Centre, in Loughborough, the second team of Justin Horobin, Jack Ellis, Carol Gilchrist and Sumitra Seaasung took on Market Bosworth’s first team in Division Two and ran out comfortable winners.

Winning both the men’s and ladies’ doubles, Melton took an early 2-0 lead and they rounded off the match by taking both mixed doubles ties to seal a 4-0 victory.

Later the same evening, Melton’s first team, playing in Division One were paired against Rothley.

The Melton team of Charlie Griffin, Jess Gadsby, Luke Smith and Tom Ellis performed well to overpower their opponents, winning the ladies’ and men’s doubles before securing a 4-0 win with two mixed doubles wins.

It was a fantastic start for the new club who will be in action again at Loughborough on Sunday, for a 6.30pm start.

* On the winter coaching front, some groups of the mini red and orange junior players have switched indoors to the Melton Sports Village sports hall during the cold spell.

The club’s junior programme, on Saturdays, has just begun a 10-week course, while adult beginner and improver sessions are held from 1pm on Saturdays with coach Brent Horobin.

For enquiries regarding coaching for juniors, aged four and upwards, or adults, call Di on 07841 380410 or Brent on 07903 046086.