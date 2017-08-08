Melton Mowbray Tennis Club ladies complete unbeaten season

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team rounded off their superb season by topping Division Two and earning promotion to the top league for 2018.

Just two pairs travelled to nearest challengers Leicestershire B for their final game with players on County Cup duty, as well as injuries and holidays.

But Melton still proved too strong by taking all six rubbers played to end the season unbeaten and top the league by 23 points.

Jess Gadsby topped the division’s averages with a marvellous 27 out of 27 rubbers followed by team-mate Georgene Ashmore who won 26 of her 27.

Captain Charlie Griffin was third with a 100 per cent winning record from 24 rubbers, and Amelia Coltman gave the club four players in the top 10 with 18 out of 18 rubbers for eighth place.

Scores: Charlie Griffin/Jess Gadsby won 9-0, 9-2, 9-2; Georgene Ashmore/Sibella Chew won 9-8, 9-1, 9-7.

* The club’s mixed first team completed their third match in 10 days when they entertained Leicestershire and notched their third win with a 7-2 scoreline.

Tom Rowe and Jess Gadsby proved the cornerstone with a maximum three wins, with Luke Smith and Emma Tootell, and teenager Sam Dryell with skipper Charlie Griffin winning two each to retain their unbeaten run.

Scores: Luke Smith/Emma Tootell W 9-4, L 6-9, W 9-7; Tom Rowe/Jess Gadsby W 9-5, 9-5, 9-2; Sam Dryell/Charlie Griffin L 4-9, W 9-8, 9-2.

* The ladies’ vets travelled to Narborough to take on David Lloyd Seconds and found the going tough as the home side ran out 8-0 winners.

Scores: Alison Stone/Jo Anderson L 0-6, 0-6; L 1-6, 0-6. Jill Woods/Sarah Medcalf L 1-6, 1-6; L 1-6, 0-6.

* Melton Mowbray’s ladies’ second team and men’s first team are hoping to emulate their title-winning clubmates with final game wins that would guarantee them top spot and promotion in their respective divisions.