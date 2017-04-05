Melton Mowbray Tennis Club hosts first open day

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club hosted its first-ever Open Day on Saturday and despite an overcast start there was a superb turnout.

More than forty juniors took advantage of the two-hour morning session before more than 30 teenagers and adults came along in the afternoon.

Head Coach Di Burdett led the day and was supported by both junior and senior members who kept the visitors on the move throughout, supplying a steady stream of balls for young and old to try out their groundstrokes, volleys, serves, and rallying as they tried to beat the coaches.

The youngsters were also treated to an exhibition match tiebreak by men’s first team players Jack Ellis and Ben McTaggart with the latter just edging the win.

Chairman Nigel Haynes was full of praise for the organisers and said the numbers attending had made it a very special inaugural Open Day and exceeded his expectations.

He also thanked the other clubs based at Melton Sports Village, off Burton Road, particularly Melton Mowbray Rugby Club for the use of their club room.

The Melton club has faced many hurdles since affiliating to the LTA back in October, but have brought the four council courts back to life and funded the professional cleaning of the courts.

They will very shortly pay for the courts to be repainted ahead of the new season.

The club are determined to make a success of their first season and will work closely with the community to encourage more novices, beginners or casual players to join them.

Summer group coaching for adults starts on Saturday, while junior group coaching begins on Saturday, April 29.

Beginners from 1pm until 2pm, and improvers from 2pm to 3pm. All equipment supplied.

For more details on senior coaching, call Di Burdett on 07841 380410, and for juniors, call Brent Horobin on 07903 046086.

Anyone interested in taking up the game, regardless of age or ability, can also visit the club website at www.meltonmowbraytennisclub.co.uk