Melton Mowbray Tennis Club: Honours even in derby matches

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s second team lined up against near neighbours Hamilton first team in another busy weekend of Winter League matches.

They were in good form and despite some outstanding rallies the team ran out 8-0 winners with John Sturmey and Neil Johnson losing just seven games in their Division Four match.

Scores: J. Sturmey/S. Hawthorne won 6-4, 6-1; won 6-2, 6-1. N. Johnson/J. Ellis won 6-1, 6-3; won 6-4, 6-2.

Melton’s ladies second team were also paired with Hamilton’s first team in Division Seven, and the hosts took the points.

Despite several tight sets, Hamilton ran out 7-1 winners, with Laura Hayward and Jill Woods collecting Melton’s single set.

Scores: A. Stone/S. Medcalf lost 6-0, 6-1; lost 6-0, 6-4. L. Hayward/J. Woods lost 6-4, 6-2; drew 6-4, 2-6.

* The ladies’ first team travelled to Loughborough for their Division One match and took the points with a 5-3 win.

Laura Cooper and Ellie Jenkins took three sets and skipper Jess Gadsby and Katie Taylor weighed in with two.

Scores: L. Cooper/E. Jenkins drew 6-2, 3-6; won 6-0, 6-2; J. Gadsby/K. Taylor drew 1-6, 6-4; drew 6-4, 5-7.

* Following their hard-fought draw against Division One title favourites Lutterworth, the men’s first team kept up their unbeaten run after another tough fixture at Kibworth.

They returned with the points thanks to a 7-1 win, with Ben MacTaggart and Tom Rowe once again in sparkling form to claim another four-set maximum, while Luke Smith and Tom Ellis weighed in with three sets.

Scores: B. MacTaggart/T. Rowe won 6-1, 6-2; won 6-2, 6-1. L. Smith/Tom Ellis won 6-0, 6-2; drew 3-6, 6-4.

* Melton men’s third team collected their second win in Division 10 with a convincing 8-0 win over visitors Charnwood.

Captain Jason Wheatley partnered Jake Beagle and conceded just four games in their four sets, and second pairing Justin Horobin and debutant Stuart Mullard were equally ruthless as they lost just nine games.

Scores: J. Wheatley/J. Beagle won 6-2, 6-1; won 6-0, 6-1. J. Horobin/S. Mullard won 6-0, 6-2; won 6-3, 6-4.

* The juniors’ Winter League matches also got under way with both 14s and under boys, and 10s and under mixed in action over the weekend.

The 10s and under team entertained a strong Leicestershire C team at the Sports Village and went down 3-0 despite many long rallies.

Scores: Hannah Richardson lost 4-2, 4-2; Haydon Scallon lost 4-2, 4-2; Hannah/Haydon lost 4-2, 4-2.

* The 14s and under boys also played at the Sports Village and narrowly lost 2-1 to Hinckley in a really close-fought battle with long rallies and deuce games.

James Roberts just lost out in a tie-break before brother Oliver hit back to level the match with a tie-break third set win.

The visitors took the match and the points in the deciding doubles.

Scores: James Roberts lost 7-5, 4-6, 7-10 (tie-break); Oliver Roberts won 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 (tie-break); James/Oliver lost 4-6, 3-6.