Melton Mowbray Tennis Club duo help county to promotion

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Charlie Griffin and Corinne Blythe kept up their winning run when they helped the county to success.

They were both part of the Leicestershire ladies’ team which topped Division Four of the Summer County Championships in Oxford.

The county started with 6-3 wins over Durham and Cleveland, and Derbyshire, before defeating Somerset (7-2), Avon (8-1) and Nottingham to send them up to Division Three for 2018.

* Both players were also in action for Melton’s mixed first team, helping their Mixed League Division Two challenge get off to a winning start.

They opened with an 8-1 home win over Rothley, with Ryan Parmar and Jess Gadsby, and Tom Rowe with Emma Tootell recording three wins each, and Charlie Griffin with Luke Smith two.

Scores: Ryan Parmar/Jess Gadsby W 9-7, 9-2, 9-5; Charlie Griffin/L. Smith W 9-3, 9-6 L 7-9; Tom Rowe/E. Tootell W 9-1, 9-3, 9-4.

Just 24 hours later the team travelled to Ashby Seconds and gained another 8-1 win.

Ben MacTaggart and Jess Gadsby, and Ryan Parmar with Corinne Blythe collected maximums, while Tom Rowe and Jo Heggs notched two wins.

* The mixed third team also began their Group 3B season well with a narrow 5-4 win at Houghton.

Justin Horobin and skipper Sarah Medcalf proved the cornerstone of the win with three victories which included a last round match-winning tie-break win with the scores tied at four all.

Jill Woods teamed up with teenager Sam Dryell to notch a vital two wins.

Scores: J. Horobin/S. Medcalf W 9-8, 9-2, 9-1; S. Dryell/J. Woods L 3-9, W 9-1, 9-3; J. Wheatley/B. Lowe L 7-9, 6-9, 5-9.

* The ladies veterans hosted a strong David Lloyd side and went down 5-3 with Jill woods and Sarah Medcalf collecting two wins, and Alison Stone with Jo Anderson one set.

Scores: J. Woods/S. Medcalf W 6-2 6-4; L 4-6 2-6. A. Stone/J. Anderson L 2-6 2-6; D 3-6 6-4.

* The men’s vets team entertained high-flying Wigston and also went down 5-3.

Peter Lovegrove and Andre Stapleberg collected two wins and skipper Nigel Haynes with debutant Paul Heaton claimed the other.

Scores: N. Haynes/P. Heaton D 7-6 4-6; L 4-6 2-6. P. Lovegrove/A. Stapleberg W 7-6 6-1; L 3-6 0-6.