Melton Mowbray Tennis Club complete leaue clean sweep

A last-match forfeit couldn’t deny Melton Mowbray Tennis Club a clean sweep as the ladies’ double second team topped their Summer League group.

The team rounded off their season without hitting a ball against bottom club Rothley who were inexplicably awarded the points after a mix-up over fixtures.

Despite this, Melton were worthy winners, topping Division 4A with a total of 76 points, with runners-up Houghton 16 points adrift.

Captain Nicky Kennedy was quick to praise the team who remained unbeaten throughout and used a total of 10 players during the campaign.

Ellie Jenkins’ return to team tennis after a long lay-off paid dividends for the new club and she was rewarded for her hours of practise by topping the league averages with 24 wins from 24 matches.

Skipper Nick Kennedy, with 15 out of 15, and Jo Heggs, with 14 out of 18, gave the club three players in the top 10.

Full squad: Nicky, Carol Gilchrist, Jill Woods, Alison Stone, Jo Heggs, Beth Lowe, Emily Harrison, Sarah Medcalf, Sumitra Fox, Ellie Jenkins.

* In the mixed leagues, the club’s second team travelled to Gynsill for their Group 3B match and came away with the points following a 7-2 win.

Tom Ellis and Jo Heggs, and Simon Hawthorne with Sumitra Fox collected a maximum three wins, while Justin Horobin and Nicky Kennedy took one win.

Scores: Tom Ellis/Jo Heggs won 9-4, 9-0, 9-4; Simon Hawthorne/Sumitra won 9-1, 9-0, 9-2; Justin Horobin/Nicky Kennedy lost 6-9, 8-9, won 9-5.

* The third mixed team travelled to league contenders Blaby Victoria in their Group 6A match and returned with the points after a fine 6-3 win.

The rapidly-improving Jake Beagle and partner Jill Woods, along with the second pairing of teenager Ollie Aley and in-form Ellie Jenkins both collected maximums to put the team in the driving seat for promotion.

Scores: Jill Woods/Jake Beagle won 9-5, 9-6, 9-0; Ellie Jenkins/Ollie Aley won 9-0, 9-3, 9-3; Sarah Medcalf/Jason Wheatley lost 7-9, 6-9, 0-9.