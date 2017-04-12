Melton Mowbray Tennis Club clinch winter league title double

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club had no sooner finished off a successful Winter Indoor League campaign than they were beginning their summer season with a bang.

In the final winter league fixtures, Melton’s first team ran out 3-1 winners over Stoney Stanton.

The men’s pairing of Luke Smith and Tom Ellis lost their 100 per cent record, going down in a tight set 6-5 before Claire Godber and Jess Gadsby levelled the match with another tight 7-6 win.

Melton than took both mixed doubles matches 10-3 and 10-2 to secure a 3-1 win and finish top of Division One.

The second team were up against Desford Firsts and ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Jack Ellis and Justin Horobin cruised through their men’s doubles match 9-0, and Jenny Golland and Nicola Kennedy-Maggs were in equally good form to win 8-1.

Melton also proved too strong in both doubles matches, winning by 9-4 and 9-2 respectively to clinch a league double for the new club with the Division Two title.

They started the new season well when their Men’s Aegon League side notched a 5-1 win at Loughborough Town B in Division 3B.

Playing against a much younger team, the steady maturity of the Melton squad saw them through and they ran out with a splendid 5-1 win.

Justin Horobin won 6-2, 6-1, while Jonathan Sturmey came through a tight match 10-2 in the tie-break after the first two sets were shared 7-5, 2-6.

Neil Johnson also won on a tie-break, 10-5, dropping the second set 7-5 after whitewashing the opener 6-0.

Jonathan Harte lost 6-7, 3-6, but teamed up with Sturmey in the doubles to win 6-1, 6-1, while Horobin and Johnson took their doubles match 6-4, 6-4.