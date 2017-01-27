Melton Mowbray Golf Club raises grand sum for Broad Appeal

Out-going Melton Golf Club captain Jack Inguanta met former England cricketer Chris Broad= to hand over the proceeds of fundraising during his year in office.

Jack presented the former international batsman, and father of current England bowler Stuart, with a cheque for £1,171.35 for The Broad Appeal which raises money for the Motor Neurone Disease charity.

He raised the money throughout his captain’s year in various ways, including fining members 50 pence for hitting their ball out of bounds onto the practice area from the first, ninth or 18th holes.

Raffles were also held on his Captain’s Day and Invitation Day, supported by further fundraising at the club’s Summer Ball, Dinner Dance and other functions.

Jack was delighted to have raised so much for The Broad Appeal and thanked all members, visitors, guests and friends who have helped and contributed to the worthy cause.

He will take part in his final official duty as skipper on Sunday at the new Captain’s Drive-in.

Ian Solloway will take over as captain for 2017, while Bettyne Norton becomes ladies’ captain.

* Melton’s men’s section played a progressive stableford on Saturday with two scoring on the first six holes, three on the middle six holes and all four to score on the last six.

The team of Adie Stokes, Dave Bailey, Steve Haines and Chris Carmichael won with a total of 113 points, two ahead of runners-up Mick Pollard, Tim Mortimer, Mick Ward and Tony Robinson.

Third place went to Scott Cartwright, James Cartwright, Malcolm Farrow and Mike Catlin with 108.

Only one player, Matt Thompson, scored a two on the day and bagged the whole two’s sweep.

* The sixth round of the senior section’s President’s Putter series was won by John Bourne with a tremendous score of 45 points.

Seniors vice-captain Jerzy Schmidt was runner-up with 40 points and a haul of 39 points was enough to secure third place for Bob Barnes.

* This week’s Monday Morning Mingles was won by Bob Luke and Cheryl Osborne with a score of nett 32.2.

They finished well clear of runners-up John Squires and new lady captain Bettyne Norton who scored nett 35, pipping Tom Eadon and Liz Clark (36.2) into third place.

The best fourball was Bob, Cheryl Tom and Liz with a combined score of nett 68.4.