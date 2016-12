Melton motorcycle racer Antony Hart won a top national accolade after a year of unrivalled success.

Hart was named The Classic Racer of the Year at a national classic motorcycling awards evening.

The Leicestershire rider also came away with three championship trophies as well as two trophies for winning one-off races.

Budget and time prevented Hart from making a full-on assault in the International Classic Grand Prix Series, but still managed two podium finishes in the opening round at Le Mans.