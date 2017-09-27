Melton martial arts club host autumn gradings

It was a special weekend at Jubilee Sports with black belt tests held among the autumn gradings at Melton Jujitsu.

One student was taking his first black belt grading, while another two took their Second Dan after years of training and dedication to this self-defence art.

There were also students graded for their first-ever belt after taking up the martial art this year, while many others were progressing through the ranks.

Grading officers, Sensei Craig Connell (Sixth Dan) and Dave Eckersley (Third Dan) travelled from Oldham to put the students through the moves and were very happy with the standards and knowledge.

Results:

Tiger Cubs (age 3-6): Barnaby Gass, Max Boyne (Red); William Evans, Filip Skotarek, Arthur Creasey, Bertie Long (Yellow); Imogen Cox, Alex Klapiscak, Imogen Cox, Jack Langlands (Orange); Arthur Heesom, Ollie Wheatley, Mark Baron (Green); Ethan Davidson (Blue); Noah Mitchell, Megan Ninnis (Brown).

Juniors (age 7-14): Oliver Swinsoe, Olly Skelton (Red); Oscar Tang, Natasha Pepper, Phoebe Langlands (Yellow); James Hallam, Elliott Rodgers, Jerome Ellul, Lexi Murphy, Sophie Pick (Green).

Seniors (age 15-plus): Jake Pitt-Miller, Dan Skelton (Red); Helen and Alex Langlands, James Woolley, Jono Hill, Harvey Bolton (Yellow); Helen Widdowson, Christian Davidson (Orange); Matt Muffett, Glenn Worrall (Blue/White).

Dan Grades: Ian Dolton (Shodan); Luke Goldstein, Tanya Artingstall (Nidan).

* The club trains on Sundays and Thursdays. More information can be found at www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk