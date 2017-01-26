Melton Lions warm-up for National Cup with Newcastle win

Melton Lions Volleyball Club continued their excellent debut season form by completing the league double over Newcastle Staffs Second XI on Saturday.

After coming through the first set 25-16, the Lions were pushed a little harder at their Brooksby Melton College home, but came through to win the next two sets 25-18 and seal the match 3-0.

The win kept Melton third in the National League Division Two (North), but they moved to within a point of second-placed Polska Przychodnia Intervolley Manchester in a congested league table.

They next face the long trip to the south coast on Saturday for a big National Cup quarter-final test at Bournemouth against Wessex.

The home side play in the Super 8 men’s league and will be firm favourites to win the match which begins at 1.30pm.

But the Lions have already overcome the challenges of Wombourne, Solent and Nottingham Rockets to reach the last eight.