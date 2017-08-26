Melton Lions Golf Day proves another roaring success

Perfect still conditions made for a wonderful day’s sport at this year’s successful Melton Lions Charity Golf Tournament.

The event, which is the charity’s major fundraiser, made around £ 6,682 with all proceeds going towards disadvantaged young people in the Melton area.

From left, Phil Millward, Owen Cook, Alan Terzza, John Squires EMN-170823-172910002

Golfers from Nottingham, Leicester and Mansfield and as far afield as Cornwall joined local golfers at Melton Golf Club for the popular annual event which offers one of the best prize tables in Leicestershire.

Organiser Derek Whitehouse was delighted with the results: “We had a great day and everyone enjoyed the event.

“It was particularly pleasing that so many visiting players commented on the excellence of the golf course, which is now regarded as one of the best in the county.

“We would like to thank our main sponsors Browning Suzuki, NFU, The Melton, Richard Barnes and TTS Shipping whose backing is greatly appreciated.

From left - Ben Shouler, Diane Ruddle, Mervyn Davies, Brina Tate, Tom Greenow, Tim Webster EMN-170823-172921002

“We would also thank all our tee sponsors, all those who donated lots for the charity auction, and everyone who helped in any way.

“I would especially like to mention Melton Golf Club members who kindly pay to play their own course to support our cause.”

Results - Betterball Stapleford (Pairs): 1 Neil Eves/Stephen Eves with 45pts; 2 Sam Pollard/Jake Mogg 43pts OCB; 3 Geoff Townsend/Ian Townsend; 4 David Poolan/George Boddy 42pts; 5 Chris Frake/Chris Budd 41pts OCB.

Ladies: Drina Terzza/Sue Millward 34pts

Ladies winners Sue Millward (left) and Drina Terzza (right) with Chris Cook, and Bettyne Norton EMN-170823-172932002

Longest drive: (men) Kris Owen; (ladies) Bettyne Norton.

Nearest the pin: P. Stimpson (5th); JP O’Reilly (7th); O. Cook (14th); A. Stokes (16th).

Nearest the pin in two: Jack Inguanta. Nearest the white line: Dave Poolan.

* Melton Mowbray Lions Club considers requests, which may range from individual small items to college equipment or more, to help any disadvanted young person in the Melton area.

Email the welfare chairman at welfare@melton-lions.org.uk