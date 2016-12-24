Melton jujitsu students make the grade

Christmas came early for 34 Melton jujitsu students as they graded to their next belt at Jubilee Sports.

In front of grading officers shihan Craig Connell and sensei Dave Eckersley, from Oldham, as well as a watching crowd of parents, partners and families, they performed a display of controlled defences.

They were pushed hard to ensure they all performed at their best with many gaining merit and honour awards as rewards for their high standard of knowledge and technical ability.

Club instructors sensei Antony Howell and sensei Steve Parkin congratulated them all for their hard work, focus and commitment.

The club is open to students from the age of three upwards, in three classes, for anyone wishing to improve confidence and fitness. Visit www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk for more details

Juniors (age 7-14): James Hallam, Elliott Rodgers, Stacie and Rhys Partridge, Zoe Clarke, Maddie Irving, James Kuta (Red); Sophie Pick, Lexi Murphy, Bobbie Salmon (Yellow); Lola Cooper (Green); Hannah Skelton, Lily Bishop, Alfie Whittaker, Henry Elliott-Grooby (Purple); Katie Hampson-Talbot, Myles Emmett-Newman (Black).

Seniors (age 15+): Ashley Knight, Danny and Samantha Smith (Red) Jens McCartney, Matthew Burns (Yellow); Andy Robinson, Dave Carter, Chris Kernaghan, Matt Muffett (Orange); Nik Hawke, Robert Marciniak (Green); Callum Shuttlewood (Blue/White); Duncan Brown, Wikki Marciniak, Dave and Adam John (Blue); Becky Ball (Brown).