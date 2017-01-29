Melton Indoro Bowls Club bucks national decline

Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club is continuing to buck the national trend with a rising membership.

Around three years ago club membership had fallen to about 500 and a recruitment committee was formed to increase the membership to 650, an ambitious target which was met within two years.

The general trend among other clubs has seen declining numbers, but Melton has managed to attract a number of new members greater than those who do not renew, thanks to events such as their biannual open days and regular taster sessions.

Many come from the surrounding villages and towns, including many outdoor bowlers wishing to continue to play indoors during the winter.

Weekly sessions with coaches are available to help new bowlers gain the confidence and skills they need to join in all club activities.

As well as social bowling, a total of 15 new teams have entered the leagues with 40 of the newer bowlers now playing regularly in these leagues.

There are also competitions in the summer and winter together with galas and games against other clubs which are open to all club members.

For more information, call Peter Bailey on 07547 777258 or drop in at their 4pm Tuesday sessions.