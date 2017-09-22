Melton Indoor Bowls Club win national competition for second time

Melton bowlers have shown their all-round talents by winning a national competition for a second time.

A team from the Melton and District Indoor bowls club were crowned Fantastic Fives champions after winning the national final at Egham Indoor Bowls Club, in Surrey.

It was the club’s second triumph in the competition in the last three years, having also reached the finals last year.

The Fantastic Fives is a unique competition where bowls clubs from around the country compete against each other in a range of matches – singles, pairs, triples and fours – in teams of five.

The Melton squad had to come through local and then regional rounds with four teams eventually making it through to the national finals.

The finals were played in a round-robin format where the Melton team of Peter White, Eva Radford, Jordan Butcher, Sue Dixon and captain John Robinson gained victory following a closely contested shoot-out.

Other Melton squad members to play their part in the earlier rounds were Linda Thornton, Rita James and Lewis Parnell.