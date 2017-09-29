Melton Indoor Bowls Club juniors making the headlines

It was another busy night at Melton Indoor Bowls Club when it celebrated a comprehensive programme of spring and summer successes.

The evening kicked off with the winners from their thriving junior section which meets every Saturday from 9.40am to 11.40am, and is producing some names to look out for in the coming years.

Ladies' singles champion Eva Radford EMN-170928-162330002

Among the highlights of 2017 was 11-year-old Izzy Pymm who has made it through to the national finals of the English Youth Bowls Development Scheme.

She will enjoy home advantage for the finals which take place in Melton on Sunday, October 22.

Another yougn bowler to watch is the club’s under 25s singles champion Jordan Butcher, who was also a member of their successful National Fantastic Fives winning team.

Jordan was also part of the Melton team which swept to the Midlands Under 25s League title, alongside Mark Warrington, and Ethan and Brandon Giblett.

Midlands Under 25 League champions - Jordan Butcher (left)and Paul Warrington. Mising from picture Ethan and Brandon Giblett EMN-170928-162404002

The club’s league manager Chuck Kershaw was up next to announce the Summer League winners from a comprehensive programme before competition secretary Mick Rawle presented prizes to all of the club’s summer competition winners.

They included John Robinson who took home the men’s singles trophy, while Eva Radford was ladies’ singles champion.

The mixed pairs winners were Mark and Erica Warrington, the latter a level two coach who leads the club’s junior section.

A new competition this year was the over 80s open singles for both men and ladies, with Nick Stubbs crowned its inaugural winner.

Over 80s singles winner Nick Stubbs EMN-170928-162340002

* For the full list of the club’s summer competition winners, visit their website at www.meltonindoorbowls.co.uk