Melton IBC member Les Gillett wins world title

Melton Indoor Bowls Club member Les Gillett faces one of the sternest challenge in the sport as he looks to add a second world title to his CV.

The world number 15 goes up against Scotland’s Alex Marshall in a second round singles clash today (Thursday) from 1pm.

Marshall, a four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, is seeded two, behind reigning champion Nick Brett, and has been crowned world champion five times between 1999 and 2015.

But Gillett will go into the tie full of confidence after picking up his first world title on Monday, winning the pairs crown with Jason Greenslade 7-7, 8-6 in a thrilling final.

Gillett was also in action in the singles on Monday when he faced unseeded fellow Englishman Tom Warner in the first round.

He edged a tight first game 7-6 before coming through the second 10-6 to book his place in round two.

The winners of today’s match will face either 2014 Commonwealth Games singles champion Darren Burnett or 2006 world champion Mervyn King in the quarter-finals on Friday evening.