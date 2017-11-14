Melton Hockey: First XI flattened by Ashby sucker-punches

Melton Hockey Club First XI hit the road looking to get back to winning ways, but were undone by the Ashby’s quick counter-attacks.

Looking to put right the previous weekend’s under-par performance, the visitors started brightly and went close several times in the opening minutes.

Ashby’s goalkeeper made several saves as the home side struggled to stem the flow.

And the pressure eventually led to a goal, as a quick free-hit from Cramphorn found Durrant in space at the top of the Ashby penalty area. Pursued by defenders, Durrant moved around the top of the area before dispatching a reverse-stick shot into the bottom corner.

Melton continued to dominate the first half, but Ashby looked a threat on the break.

Mistakes by the away side allowed Ashby to turn over possession and equalise against the run of play.

At one-all, the break came at a good time for the home side, as Melton struggled to replicate their first-half performance in the second period.

Challenges started to fly in from both teams as the game became more broken up.

This seemed to suit Ashby who counter-attacked to good effect to score two quickfire goals.

Melton responded by eventually applying some concerted pressure, and they were level when Hewitt found Taylor in the penalty area, who deflected the ball into the goal with a delicate touch.

But two more quick breaks by Ashby took the wind out of the Melton sails as the home side converted their chances.

At 5-2, the game petered out and the visitors ran out of time to mount any comeback.

The Reds return to home duties against Newark on Saturday at their Burton Road HQ, hoping to put in a better display. The match starts at 12.30pm.

* Melton’s Second XI moved up to fifth in their East Midlands Premier Division with a 2-1 win against Chesterfield.

The result maintained their 100 per cent record at Burton Road with three wins out of three, and left them just four points adrift of leaders Northampton Saints.